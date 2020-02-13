The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has gone ahead the Chilubi Parliamentary Bye Elections in Luapula Province. The ECZ opened its polling Station to the general public between 05:59 to 06:10 on average, today Thursday February 13, 2020 reports the Zambian Eye Correspondent.

The Chilubi bye elections has been characterised with complaints of unfairness by opposition political parties. The complaints which could not be sorted out by the Conflict resolution committee of the ECZ was heightened and taken to the courts.

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed for court papers contending that the bye elections must be postponed to 20th February. But during an hearing, the court adjourned and ruled that elections must go ahead. The court has scheduled the inter-parte hearing to Friday, February 14 2020.