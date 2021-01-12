ELIAS Munshya says the firing of Chitalu Chilufya as health minister is simply a calculated distraction from the Honeybee Pharmacy scandal.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party general secretary and first vice-president Cosmas Musumali said Dr Chilufya’s sacking was long overdue but insufficient.

Munshya, a Zambian lawyer based in Canada, asked President Edgar Lungu: “what took so long to fire this gentleman?”

“What happened? Where has the President been all these years, these months when Chitalu Chilufya was clearly stealing at the Ministry of Health? Where was the President? Why now?” Munshya asked in a live video on his Facebook page on Sunday night. “Why has Chitalu Chilufya lost the confidence of the President today – on a Sunday? For the past years, the President has been defending this thief!”

He insisted, asking what had happened that warranted: “this drastic removal of this thief?”

“We have no regrets over the removal of Dr Chitalu Chilufya, because everybody knows that Dr Chitalu Chilufya has been stealing from the people of Zambia,” he said. “It is not theft of little change [but] theft of things that are consequential to the health of our people. Things like medication, money to go towards COVID-19 relief! The President has known all this, all this time. It therefore makes us to question the real intention of what has happened today.”

Munshya highlighted that the reason for Dr Chilufya’s removal had very little to do with: “the fact that he is a thief.”

“[But] it’s because of the Honeybee scandal that the President wants to distract us from, so that we clap our hands that Chitalu Chilufya has been fired, without putting our mind to the Honeybee scandal,” Munshya explained. “The Honeybee scandal is very close to the President! In fact, I’m calling it the Lungubee scandal. The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee has exposed the rot that is not only with Dr Chitalu Chilufya, but the President himself.”

He encouraged Zambians not to be distracted by: “this little thief that has been fired today.”

“The thief that everybody knew was a thief! The thief continued to steal because the President decided to pay a blind eye to his theft. Today, when this Cabinet has about four months more left, they decide that it’s time to fire this gentleman,” Munshya wondered. “What we need is an investigation of what happened with Honeybee. Honeybee is just one of the rot that has been going on – not only at the Ministry of Health but in all the government ministries.”

Munshya reminded his viewers about the scandal of speed cameras at the Ministry of Transport and Communications that was involving millions.

“What about the scandal of the 42 sub-standard second hand fire trucks that were bought at US $1 million per piece?” he asked. “We need an investigation into the Lungubee scandal. Firing Chitalu Chilufya is not a solution and is not going to make the people of Zambia to stop talking about this. It should not even cause celebration because it is a diversion.”

Munshya reiterated that the problem with governance in Zambia now was entirely tied to President Lungu’s misrule.

“Chitalu Chilufya was not stealing on his own, Milingo Lungu (Konkola Copper Mines provisional liquidator) is not looting KCM on his own. The President has allowed a culture of theft to continue and him allowing a culture of theft has made me to speculate that it is the President of Zambia who is in with this corruption…” said Munshya. “Why has President Lungu been abetting this clear thief for the past four years? Kabwalala uwakutila naba Mansa bene balishiba ati Chitalu Chilufya nikabwalala (a thief who even the people of Mansa know that Chitalu Chilufya is a thief) is the one Mr Lungu was supporting and protecting all these years!”

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party says President Lungu’s firing of Dr Chilufya is insufficient.

The Socialist Party general secretary and first vice-president, Dr Cosmas Musumali, reacted that Dr Chilufya’s sacking was long overdue.

Dr Musumali also fears that Dr Chilufya’s replacement, Dr Jonas Chanda, will end up the same way.

At the centre of the current corruption scandal at the Ministry of Health is the procurement of US $17 million worth of fake medicines, permeable condoms and gloves.

The defective items were supplied by Honeybee Pharmacy, a shop in Kamwala in Lusaka.

Dr Musumali said apart from the immense amounts of money involved, thousands of lives of Zambians were endangered by the act of greed and impunity.

“The termination of Dr Chilufya’s appointment is, however, not sufficient. All the money spent on this procurement must be paid back to the people of Zambia,” Dr Musumali said in a statement.

“Criminal prosecution must also be initiated against the entire team that was involved in this procurement. This includes the suppliers of the fake medicines and defective supplies.”

He added that such procurement scandal was just one of the many involving the Ministry of Health.

“Easier access to donor funding, a glaring lack of internal controls, a compromised role of the Ministry of Finance and an Office of the President that has continually been co-opted in a parasitic relationship with the Ministry of Health have all contributed towards the never-ending decay of this key ministry,” he said. “The issue at hand therefore goes beyond Dr Chilufya. We are dealing with a government agency, like many others, that has nurtured corruption and made it part of its culture.”

Dr Musumali also said capitalism offers no chance for accountability and responsible leadership.

“The newly appointed Minister of Health, Dr Jonas Chanda, will end up the same way. The greediness and individualism embedded in neo-liberal capitalism compromises the chances for accountability and a leadership that is answerable to the masses of our people,” said Dr Musumali.

“It creates arrogant and little monsters out of would-be leaders.”