CHILUFYA TAYALI ADVISES UPND TO START LOOKING FOR NEW PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AHEAD OF 2021 ELECTIONS

By Chileshe Mwango

Economic and Equity Party -EEP- president Chilufya Tayali has advised the opposition UPND to start looking for a new presidential candidate ahead of 2021 general elections.

Mr. Tayali who has confirmed reporting UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- says he is confident Mr. Hichilema will be convicted hence the need for the party to identify a new candidate.

He has disclosed that he has reported Mr. Hichilema on allegations of owning a house in Lusaka’s Chelstone area and farm number 1924 in Kalomo adding that he will also be reporting the UPND leader to the police on allegations of fake identity.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Mr. Tayali has also accused Mr. Hichilema of being careful with his responses to the allegations levelled against him and that he does not owe him any apology.

But UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka has likened Mr. Tayali’s sentiments to hallucination which the opposition party will not waste time responding to.

Mr. Mucheleka has since advised Mr. Tayali to instead respond to the letter written to him by Mr. Hichilema’s lawyers.

PHOENIX NEWS