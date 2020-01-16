====================

SIMON MWEWA HAS JUST DONE WHAT HH SHOULD HAVE DONE – IT IS CLEAR DR. SIMON MWEWA & FLORENCE MWEWA ARE HIS PARENTS

=======================

I stand for justice and fairness, as such, I don’t care how many times, I will have to apologise publicly, in the interest of what I stand for.

It is a fact that, there are rumours and innuendos about the parentage of Chitambala Simon, even among his relatives, but looking at this picture which he has uploaded, I would be betraying my conscience if I continued to insist that he is a step-son.

With this picture I want to concede that Chitambala MUST be the real son of our former Lusaka Governor.

I have noted all the articles that Chitambala has written to prove that he is a bonafide son of Dr. Mwewa and I commend him.

I, therefore, apologise to Chitambala Mwewa, his mother and his entire family for the misinformation based on what I was informed.

This apologise is not instigated by the statement of Chitambala that he will sue me, but the proof, according to me, which he has brought out.

On the other hand, I would also appreciate it if HH did the same, I would surely put the issue to rest, as I have done on Chitambala.

I will continue asking the same questions to Hakainde Hichilema so that he can do what Chitambala has done.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!