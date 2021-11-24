Chilufya Tayali declares his intentions to stand in Kabwata constituency

He writes….

IT’S ABOUT SERVICE NOT THE POSITION, GIVE ME THE OPPORTUNITY TO SERVE YOU

Yes, I am Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President but of what benefit is that to you anyone if I can’t be part of the decision making process.

Let me be part of the decision making process instead of talking after others have already decided.

You can doubt me about many things but surely, by now, you have realised that I mean we’ll for this Country.

I want to serve people and I am objective to give others credit where it is due and admonish where things are wrong.

Me, in Parliament will not only give the people of Kabwata a #Voice but the Country at large.

Give me the support and opportunity to show you what I can do as an elected leader.

KABWATA – NDIMUNTU WENU