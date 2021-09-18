CHILUFYA TAYALI DEFENDS FAITH MUSONDA AND CLAIMS SHE IS INNOCENT

He wrote….

BACK OFF FROM MY SISTER, LOOK AT HOUSE, YOU THINK BALUNGU CAN AFFORD THIS? MULEKENI SHAKWE

The problem with our poverty mentality is that we measure others by our poverty and misery. If others get things we can’t afford, we call names and accuse them of many things. This girl got lucky and life changed for her.

Wait for me, I am coming at 20:00hrs to tell you why this case is going nowhere. So stop attacking her and get contacts so that she can employ you.

Mwandi Musonda call me up, I am a good driver, I am also a good gardener, check my profile for proof.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!