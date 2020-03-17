Police are investigating Chilufya Tayali for bigamy, the offence of marrying someone while already married to another person.

Tayali recently married an Ethiopian woman while still married to Marie-Reine Ingabire Rutagwera with whom he has children.

It is only now that Marie-Reine Ingabire Rutagwera is seeking to end his marriage with Tayali.

Last week Marie-Reine Ingabire Rutagwera asked the Lusaka High Court to dissolve his marriage to Tayali, a move that has attracted the attention of police. The Watchdog understands that Tayali will soon be summoned for questioning or possibly be arrested.

Not too long ago, a Lusaka business executive Golden Phiri was jailed for four years for bigamy. Phiri, then 49, contracted marriage with Mazabuka Police officer-in-charge Lizzy Machina when the first one with Emmah Chima was still in force.

ThenKitwe-based High Court judge, Isaac Chali, in handing down his judgment in Lusaka yesterday, found it as a matter of fact that Phiri had legally married Ms Chima and that there were no divorce papers to show that the duo were no longer husband and wife.

This was in a case in which Phiri was facing one count of bigamy contrary to Section 166 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia after he entangled himself in a second marriage to Ms Machina.