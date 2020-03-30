By Bruce Nyirenda/30.03.20

Social media President, hustler and comedian Chilufya Tayali this morning caused significant commotion when he broke through the security and health cordon of a daily live coronavirus briefing that was conducted by Ministers of Health and Information Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Dora Siliya respectively.

Health authorities have restricted attendance of journalists to the briefing and encouraged them to monitor the proceedings from home via the live broadcast on ZNBC.

“This is a briefing for accredited journalists only”, said Information Minister Dora Siliya, in an apparent veiled reference to a stupified and grinning Tayali.