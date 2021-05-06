By Simon Mwewa lane.

CHILUFYA TAYALI HAS BEEN ARRESTED.

I’ve always said that this man can spark total chaos in this country.

This evening Tayali was picked up and taken to woodlands police for making reckless statements that border on National Security. After his arrest, he even had the audacity to say that he was arrested for merely criticising President Lungu…Nonsense!!

The truth is, he has been arrested for making careless statements on National Security Issues, alarming the Nation and accusing the Head Of State of sponsoring the Kalimanshi faction.

The Married man’s enemy is his own mouth…he talks before he thinks.

Now he will learn that he is NOT above the law.

