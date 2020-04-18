HOW MY WIFE FORCED ME TO DO AN HIV/AIDS BECAUSE SHE READ THAT SOUTHERN AFRICA HAD A HIGHER RATE OF INFECTIONS

Generally, Zambia has a good reputation on the international community, unfortunately, certain negatives such as the HIV/AIDS prevalence, are part of us. When I met my wife, one of the issues that came up was my status in that regard.

Though I threw a powerful manifesto to catch her heart, such that, I thought I would be warming the bedsheets in no time, but alas, she looked at me as one of the potential carriers of the virus.

She made no hesitation to tell me in a text that I had to do the test before I could go back to visit her in Ethiopia.

I was not that bad in keeping my pants on me, when I was single, but I dropped them a few times to get me worried if I would pass the health test before me.

As a man of faith, I looked up to my God and prayed that the test comes out negative regardless of how many times I tested Bat-soup (it is alleged that CoronaVirus comes from Bat-soup).

After putting my girls to sleep, I went to one of the private Hospitals for an HIV/AIDS testing in the middle of the night.

I prayed as I sat on that bench waiting for the results and God heard my prayers, the test came out negative. From that night on, I decided to twerk naked ONLY to Tsega, though our marriage was faster than twerk.

Coronavirus is here and we are all at risk, it does not matter who you are or how good/bad you may be, it can catch you, just like HIV/AIDS, which I feared like hell when my wife asked me to do a test.

My call to you today is to PRAY, that God can spare you of Coronavirus because it is not so much about all the measures or medications available, IT IS ABOUT GOD SAVING YOU.

Many people are predicting the worst on Africa in terms of the mortality out of Coronavirus, but God knows better. May He save us from the worst. Pray to God that you are not part of the statistics they are anticipating.

Yes, Africa and Zambia, in particular, have weaker health systems with little resources to cope with the pandemic, but let us trust in God and pray often. I want to survive and I want you to live as well.

Of course let us keep the social distance, hygiene, masking up, staying home and eat well, as we keep in prayer.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!