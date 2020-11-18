CHILUFYA TAYALI IS A POLITICAL CONTRACTOR WHO USE TO BE SENT BY THE RULING PARTY TO DISTURB THE STRONG OPPOSITION LEADERS FOR MONEY—Trinko Junior

Chilufya Tayali effort of trying to disturb HH presidential ambitions is not his own plan he’s is just being used by Edgar Lungu and his diciples so that at the end he may have something to eat, but the guy is dull he does things deliberately without knowing that he is throwing himself in trouble.

He got Kambwili arrested because of the pressure which CK use to give Edgar Lungu, now that the biggest enemy of Edgar Lungu is HH he want to try and use the same agent to try HH so that he could not appear on the ballot paper in 2021, but we won’t allow evil plans to go through.

Chilufya Tayali claims to have collected the evidence against president HH from the public offices, the serious offices which PF have been using in the past 9years to find evidence against president HH but they failed so how could they find it in 1hour of meeting with ka Tayali? Think about this, the idiot is just here to disturb HH and his followers.

The files which Tayali paused with on the photo were he claimed that it’s evidence against HH on privatization, it’s a lie most of those files are plain papers nothing is written there, then the other files are including the devoce file which Tsega applied, the devoce file of his first marriage, the documents of his defilement case, the documents of the last case which he was sued by HH for deformation, the documents of court case against Kambwili and the documents of his ka temba party that’s all.

Even you people who’ve been going to court have you ever seen any person producing so many documents as that for evidence?

Anyway I leave it here…k10,million.

Trinko Junior

Newspoint Tv