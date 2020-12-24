Chilufya Tayali loses thousands of followers on his page as many continue to

unlike his page and report it Facebook for closure

Simon Mwewa Lane writes:

BA NSAMA’S WIFE AND CHILDREN HAVE LOST THEIR LOVED ONE TODAY…and Vespers’ blood still cries from the ground.

How would Tayali feel if he suddenly received news that his daughter was accidentally shot dead? I wonder how much that would ruin his day.

To Tayali’s daughter I say this. Your irresponsible Father has caused a chain reaction that has led to the loss of life. 2 people are dead because of your Father.

I advise you to stay away from your Father.

He will bring you nothing but misery heartache and pain. You are fortunate in that you’re a woman and you don’t have to carry your Father’s name.

Vespers’ blood still cries from the grave because your Father posthumously accused her of something he had no real facts about. She died a horrible death and your Father mocked her.

My advice to you is simple. Stay away from your Father.

To you Tsega and kiya I say, stay in Ethiopia.

There’s nothing for you here now. If you come back here you will not live a peaceful life because Tayali will make your life more miserable than what you’re going through now. The bullets in the Tigray conflict are easier to avoid than the impending doom that awaits your wayward husband.

May God keep you and Kiya safe in Tigray.

SMLtv

#GodIsWatching