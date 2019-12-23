PETITION AGAINST THE APPOINTMENT OF DR. CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA

It is constitutionally an arguable fact, that, the President has the right to appoint, or disappoint, whoever he so wishes to be part of the Presidential team or otherwise. However, the same Zambian constitution gives a responsibility to citizens to be patriotic and protect the nation, among other obligations.

It is on this basis that, I seek your indulgence, Your Excellence, to present a petition against the appointment of Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba as your special assistant for Political Affairs.

Your Excellency, I am particularly concern over Dr. Zimba because there is overwhelming evidence, in the public, that he openly defamed you in number articles which he authored and published on various of fora, as a political expert.

Dr. Zimba also published a very malicious book entitled, “A Christian Nation in a Brothel State, for Drunkards, Superstitions and Corrupt Citizens”. Though I have not read the Book, but the title makes my blood boil.

Your Excellency it is not my intention to question your appointment, but I am wondering if your appointee still holds those views about you and your leadership.

It is common among politicians to call each other names, but how does that sit with our cultural values and principles that you have been promoting. What example is this appointment setting?

Furthermore, unlike other politicians like Antonio Mwanza and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, who uttered what, in my opinion, consider defamatory, but later joined Patriotic Front and have since been given position in the Party, Dr. Zimba wrote and published his articles as a Political expert. Therefore, the general public, or at least me, would take him more seriously and assume that he is factual.

I guess it is on that basis that some international organizations have been hiring him on various issues including propagating messages on how Zambia can embrace Leisbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer (LGBTQ) rights which you have equivocally refused to accept.

I am wondering how Dr. Zimba will work with you when you are at various on critical issues, like LGBTQ. Dr. Zimba propagates right of the LGBTQ in what he describes as a modern society.

Your Excellency, while some of us were busy defending your leadership from frivolous impeachment motions, Dr. Zimba was offering his expert advice to the movers. He explicitly expressed his strong desire to see you impeached or humiliated through the loss on the ballot in 2021.

Does, Dr. Zimba still wants you impeached or the appointment has magically erased all those fifteen (15) points why your immunity is supposed to be removed and impeached?

We are going towards 2021, what will Dr. Zimba be working on? Will Dr. Zimba work in your interest to return power in 2021 or he will secretly work with his network, which includes foreign powers, like those he used to write to, soliciting for money for a named opposition party?

Your Excellency, some of us political leaders, have pledged to work with you and your party (PF) in issues that we mutually agree, but Dr. Zimba has relentlessly called us “Sellouts”, how do we work with him.

How can we trust the loyalty of Dr. Zimba to you as a President and our nation if at a given time he carelessly, wrote articles that dented the image of your presidency and the Country?

Your Excellency, I am an opposition leader, but I uphold patriotism before my divergent political views. Therefore, I endeavor to see all the institutions of our governance are functional and respected. With the evidence in public domain, I highly doubt, Dr. Zimba is patriotic to work in the highest office of our Country.

I am therefore, praying that, you either revoke this appointment otherwise this appointment seems to suggest that you agree with what Dr. Zimba wrote and published. It also defeats the efforts we are all working on to cub social media falsehood and malice.

It might be exemplary if Dr. Zimba rendered a public apology for the defamatory and malicious articles he wrote and published. He may also have to take a position on the malicious book he authored on our Country.

However, since Dr. Zimba wrote and published those articles with an authority as an expert, I would assume he knew what he was talking about, and the best he could do is to resign, because it is hypocrisy of the highest order to work as an adviser to a person one once pronounced corrupt, a criminal selling Mukula with his daughter, a worst leader among many other defamatory remarks.

Your Excellency, you are inspiring us to be eco-sensitive, therefore, I am not going to attached the many articles that Dr. Zimba wrote, but I know, you are ICT literate, so you can find the evidence online, including on my page.

However, if you need me to print them, I will be glad to. I am also ready to face Dr. Zimba on this submission, because I really feel he does not deserve to be in that high office owing to what he wrote in the name of being an expert.

Your Excellency I submit my petition for your consideration.

CHILUFYA TAYALI

(PATRIOTIC CITIZEN)