Chilufya Tayali reconciles with Simon Mwewa Lane, drinks Ethiopian tea together

TAYALI writes…I mean it when I said, I want to live in peace and harmony with everyone

Thanks very much Bakalamba BaChitambala for honouring our invitation. It was nice to have you in our humble home. This marks a new beginning with Mr. Mwewa and I pray that we somehow work together for the good of this nation rather than fighting.

I am now looking forward to meeting Mr. Hakainde Hichilema so that I can tender my apologies in person to him as I did to Mr. Chitambala. I have been trying to make contact with HH but I guess the time has not yet come, however I am looking forward.

For President Lungu, I have also sent messages of apologies through Chris Zumani Zimba, I just hope he has delivered it.

I just want to live in peace and harmony with everyone other than fighting people, especially when I am elected as Mayor of Lusaka.

To all of you supporters of Mr. Hichilema or Dr. Lungu who may have been hurt by whatever I could have said, I ask for your forgiveness