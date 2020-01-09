IT IS NOT HATE SPEECH TO ASK YOUR LEADERS WHO THEIR PARENTS ARE, ASK US NOW BEFORE 2021

When late the Mike Mulongoti (MHSRIP) was questioning the parentage of President Lungu, I backed him because it is an important issue since it gives evidence of you being a Zambian, which is part of the qualifications of becoming a Republican President.

President Lungu has explained about his parentage and we have seen people giving evidence of where he was born, where he grew up and the schools he went to.

The case of Siwale is also in Court and we will see what comes out of that. But for the rest of us Presidential candidates, we need to explain and there is nothing wrong in me asking where HH really comes from, who are his parents?

I know it is a very personal question but if you are aspiring for leadership, in a public office which requires you to prove that you are Zambian, you just have to bring it out clean.

Ask me about my parents, I will tell you, but for now, tell me about HH’s parents.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

2021 IS OUR TIME – WAPYA BAISA!