CHILUFYA TAYALI’S PUBLICL DISPLAY OF HH’S PRIVATE DOCUMENTS, HOW LEGAL IS IT?

Social media crusader and PF hired gun and attack dog against UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, Chilufya Tayali, this morning lavishly displayed HH’s private documents which included records of his NRC, land transaction records and a host of other materials before a press conference in Lusaka.

Tayali made various innuendos and accusations of corruption and fraud against the UPND President in regard to several properties he legally bought about 25 years ago.

Political pundits and citizens will certainly be interested to know how a private citizen can not only access private records of another citizen, but also display them before the world and accuse the other of wrong doing before any judicial adjudication. These papers ordinarily are government documents that can only be produced before court after a warrant has been obtained. Who gave Chilufya Tayali these documents and with what authority?