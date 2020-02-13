By Lomphande Phiri

The public service management division has ordered all retired employees that gather at the ministry of justice and cabinet offices to vacate the premises.

Addressing the media this morning, permanent secretary in the public service management division Boniface Chimbwali says the retirees must channel their claims through lawyers failure to which government will invoke legal action against them for unlawful assembly.

Mr Chimbwali says the retirees have abandoned the channel of communication by preferring to engage directly with the attorney general general’s office.

Meanwhile Mr Chimbwali has disclosed that ministry of finance has facilitated an in-depth historical verification of records on payments made to the affected retirees through their legal representatives.

PHOENIX NEWS