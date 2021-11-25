CHIMBWI UKULILA NINSHI PALI EKO ASHINTILILE AMATAKO… responds Kambwili when asked if Lungu is behind Kampyongo, Mpankata

The PF grassroots structures are being influenced by certain individuals to direct the party, says Lupososhi member of parliament Emmanuel Mpankata.

But Chishimba Kambwili said “Chimbwi ukulila ninshi pali eko ashintilile amatako”, when asked if he felt former president Edgar Lungu was behind the positions taken by people like Stephen Kampyongo and Mpankata against him, as was being suggested by some in the party.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mpankata said his main motivation was to safeguard the interests of his party, saying if that were not the case he would have “sold out” to become a minister under late president Levy Mwanawasa, when he served as the PF’s first and sole parliamentarian in 2001. He said he and Yamfwa Mukanga, who joined him later through a by-election in Mufulira, stood with the party when it was not fashionable.

He said he would not respond to any of Kambwili’s assertions, when told that the PF presidential aspirant had said he felt sorry for him (Mpankata) and Kampyongo following the recent press briefing they held where it was said that they would not allow an outsider to hijack the party, and that a president for PF would emerge from among the members of parliament.

But asked on his fellow central committee member, Paul Moonga’s statement that the party leaders should listen to the people on the grassroots over the one they wanted to lead the party, Mpankata said the grassroots were being influenced by certain people. Mpankata and Kambwili have often never seen eye to eye on issues.

“The problem we have is the grassroots structures, because of influences from certain individuals want to direct how the party should be run. We are listening to them but they should also listen to us. Every party has leadership,” said Mpankata.

But Kambwili said he felt sorry for Kampyongo and Mpankata, saying Kampyongo must realise that he was not there when PF was formed, and only joined the party around 2009-10.

“Mwilachindika insalu, mulechindika ichipika nsalu (interpreted as you can’t claim to respect the party without respecting its owners). The one who does so simply doesn’t have wisdom. I can’t lower myself to Kampyongo, he’s a young man,” he said.

Kambwili said he suspected that people were provoking him so that he could respond and then find a way to hound him out of the party.

“Awee nalileka cho chise… they want to find a fault in me,” he said.

Asked if he agreed with assertions that president Lungu was behind the activities of Kampyongo and Mpankata and the others, Kambwili said…