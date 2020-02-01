CHINA CONSTRUCT FIRST EVER CORONAVIRUS HOSPITAL IN 48 HOURS.

It took just two days for 500 workers to construct China’s first dedicated coronavirus hospital in Hubei province and two more are expected to open in Wuhan – ground zero for the outbreak – within days

China has opened its first coronavirus hospital after around 500 workers and volunteers spent just 48 hours converting an empty building.

The medical building had been set to open in May, but following the deadly outbreak, it was all hands on deck to get it completed.

– Mirror