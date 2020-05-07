CHINA HITS BACK, COVID-19 AND THE USA

‘Did anyone ask the US to compensate Africa for AIDS which started in the US?’

Said the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria this week: “AIDS was first reported in the US in the 1980s and then swept across the world, including Africa, causing untold suffering to countless families. And we don’t remember (Nigeria’s former Education Minister) Mrs Ezekwesili coming forward to ask the US to be held accountable.”

So far 15 million Africans have died of AIDS, the highest toll in the world.

Continued the Chinese ambassador: “Did anyone ask the US to offer compensation for the 2009 H1N1 flu which was first diagnosed before breaking out on a huge scale in the US, and then spread to 214 countries and regions, killing nearly 200 000 people?

“The financial turmoil in the US triggered by the collapse of Lehmann Brothers (banking group) in 2008 turned into a global crisis. Did anyone ask the US to take the consequences?”

If I may add, the US still has to pay reparations to Africa over slavery and the accompanying genocide – the most horrendous crime against humanity ever.

Indeed, if anything, it’s the US, more than any other country, which owes the hugest compensation debt to the rest of the world.