THE Embassy of the People’s Republic of China has strongly protested the attack and apparent triple murder of three of its citizens in Lusaka by three Zambian nationals yesterday.

In a statement issued by the embassy, three (3) Chinese citizens Cao Mou, Fan Mou and Bao Mou were killed.

Li Jie, Chinese ambassador to Zambia made solemn representations to Joseph Malanji, the Zambian Foreign Affairs Minister over the three Chinese nationals who were brutally murdered.

He urged the Zambian side to protect the safety, and legitimate rights and property of Chinese nationals.

Photo : Diplomats from the Embassy of China and Zambian police joined the investigation.

STATEMENT

The Embassy in Zambia made solemn representations to the Zambian side on the murder of three Chinese citizens

2020/05/25

At noon on May 24, a vicious criminal case occurred in a warehouse of a Chinese company at Makeni 29, Lusaka, Zambia. Three Chinese citizens Cao Mou, Fan Mou and Bao Mou were killed.

After being informed of the incident, our embassy immediately communicated with the Zambian police and the overseas Chinese community, and sent the head of the consular department to the scene to check the situation and express strong concerns to the Zambian police. On the morning of the 25th, Ambassador Li Jie made solemn representations to Foreign Minister Malanji of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Zambia, strongly condemned this appalling and violent incident of violence, and strongly urged the authorities of Zambia to step up the case and severely punish the criminals according to law, and urged Zambia to take effective measures to effectively maintain the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in Zambia.

At present, our embassy is stepping up coordination with the local and domestic to provide assistance to the families of the injured citizens to deal with the aftermath.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Zambian police, the suspects were 2 men and 1 woman in the local area. After entering the warehouse to kill the victims and robbing them, they set fire to destroy the evidence. The police have now arrested 2 male suspects and are rushing to arrest another fugitive.