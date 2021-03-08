CHINESE NATIONAL FACES DEPORTATION

THE Chinese employer seen being driven on a trolley by a Zambian employee may be deported.

Ministry of Labour Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya warned that government would deal sternly with foreign employers abusing Zambian workers because of limited job opportunities.

He said that his ministry through the Labour Commissioner had instituted investigations into the matter and that once the employer was found wanting, he would be deported as soon as possible.

Mr. Kaziya said that his ministry would not tolerate abusive employers.

Credit: Daily Nation Zambia S