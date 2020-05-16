Chinese authorities have been sued for $20 trillion over the spread of coronavirus which has caused the death of many and also halted activities in different countries around the world.

The Chinese government, Chinese army, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Director of Wuhan Institute of Virology Shi Zhengli and Chinese army’s Major General Chen Wei, were joined as defendants in the lawsuit filed by American lawyer Larry Klayman, his advocacy group Freedom Watch and Texas company Buzz Photos.

The plaintiffs who sought for $20 trillion as damages against the Chinese government over the outbreak of coronavirus which they claimed is a biological weapon prepared by the Chinese authorities, accused China of aiding and abetting death, provision of material support to terrorists, conspiracy to cause injury and death of US citizens, negligence, wrongful death, assault and battery.

The American group which cited multiple media reports that said that there was only one microbiology lab in China that handled advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, also accused Chinese authorities of trying to cover up the crime by linking statements on coronavirus with national security protocols.

It was also alleged that Chinese authorities “silenced” Chinese doctors and researchers who spoke out about coronavirus and “raised the alarm to the outside world internationally”. The group also disclosed that Major General Chen who desperately wanted to save herself from the virus, reportedly injected herself and six members of her team with a potential vaccine that was yet to be tested.

The American plaintiffs who asked for a jury trial against the Chinese defendants, insisted that coronavirus was “designed to be used against the general population of one or more of China’s perceived enemy nations, such as the United States.”