THE nine Chinese that Lewis Mosho detained illegally have written to the Law Association of Zambia legal practitioners committee, complaining against him for professional misconduct.

Last month, Mosho, a Lusaka lawyer and lead partner in Lewis Nathan Advocates, in collusion with three police officers, caused the illegal arrest and detention of nine Chinese at Lusaka’s Chelstone police; falsely accusing them of money laundering, fraud and illegal stay in the country.

The incident was also investigated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and a report was compiled where the operation was found to be totally illegal.

The three police officers have since been suspended.

The Chinese have also filed a criminal complaint in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court against Mosho, his administrative officer Brian Lukwesa, and the three police officers.

And even after the Lusaka High Court ordered that Mosho opens premises of Kingphar Company Zambia Limited, he avoided receiving the order and vanished with the factory keys.

In a letter dated April 28, 2020 and signed by Wang Shunxue on behalf of eight others, the Chinese argued that Mosho’s actions have brought the administration of justice into disrepute.

“In our opinion, the actions of one Lewis Chisanga Mosho have brought the administration of justice into disrepute as they have the reputation of the legal profession as a whole. We hope to present our case before your committee as soon as we can,” Shunxue stated. “You would imagine that a legal practitioner of Mr Mosho’s standing would not do worse but you would be wrong. We say this because despite what we have said thus far in this complaint, Mr Mosho through his lawyers (which lawyers in our lay person appreciation leads us to understand to be him in any case) wrote a letter to the Inspector [General] of Police exhibiting the Court Order which, according to him, gave him power to defame, illegally arrest, illegally detain the plaintiffs as he had done with the aid and in consonance with the three police officers aforementioned and his administrative officer Brian Lukwesa. We attach a copy of said letter to the Inspector General of Police and unsigned Order of Court dated 21 April, 2020 for ease of reference.”

Earlier in the letter, Shunxue outlined events leading to their arrest on the material day.

“Dear Sir/Madam, RE: COMPLAINT FOR PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT AGAINST MR. LEWIS CHISANGA MOSHO OF MESSRS. LEWIS NATHAN ADVOCATES. We write with reference to the above captioned matter. We hereby wish to lodge a complaint against the above-named Legal Practitioner, one Lewis Chisanga Mosho. The events leading to this complaint are set out below,” he stated. “Your committee will note that on 21 April, 2020, the named legal practitioner acting together with police officers namely, Chief Inspector [Elijah] Kachinga, Inspector [Andrew] Matabishi, Constable Nkowani [Chisanga] accompanied by Mr. Lukwesa Brian an Administrative officer at Messrs. Lewis Nathan Advocates, orchestrated our arrest without due process and on tramped up charges of being illegal immigrants, money launderers and fraudsters. The foregoing actions of the said Mr. Mosho had been preceded by a raid at our business and residential premises which as of the writing of this letter has kept us out of our residence and interfered with our work as directors and employees of Kingphar Company Zambia Limited.”

Shunxue stated that Mosho and the police officers acted without any legal authority.

“Mr Mosho’s basis for said actions was, according to him and the officers aforementioned with whom he colluded, a High Court Order granted by the Kabwe High Court under cause number 2020/HB/15 placing Kingphar Company Zambia Limited under supervision and commencement of business rescue proceedings,” he stated further. “As will be readily seen from said Order here attached, there was nothing in the order permitting Mr Mosho or those he colluded with to orchestrate our illegal arrest, detention and or barring from our factory premises and/or our residences. Nor was there an order to disobey statutory instruments relating to the prevention of COVID-19. This was a total misrepresentation of the Order of the High Court and unbecoming of a senior member of the bar who should have and ought to know better than to, through his reckless actions taint justice, offend the dignity of the High Court and bring into disrepute, the standing of the legal profession in the eyes of the public.”

Shunxue explained that the said court order did not give Mosho any power to arrest and detain the nine Chinese.

He stated that Mosho’s agents never produced any warrant of arrest to the detainees or Chelstone police.

“You may also wish to know that though the actions of Mr Mosho and his criminal scheme led to the illegal arrest and eventual detention of the complainants, no warrant from the High Court had been shown to the complainants nor was one uttered to Chelstone Police Station as a premise for the false charges of money laundering, fraud and illegal stay in the country, only a consent order to place Kingphar Company Zambia Limited under supervision and commencement of business rescue proceedings,” stated Shunxue. “At the risk of repeating ourselves, your committee will note that the said Consent Order hereinbefore mentioned referred to was a consolidation of matters involving Kingphar Company Zambia Limited and one Wang Qinghai who claimed to be a creditor of the said company Zambia Limited and gave him no express or implied power to lock the plaintiffs out of their residence and factory and took away the keys exposing them to unnecessary costs the consequence of which has been inability to change clothes nor have access to toiletries. Your Committee will be interested to know that once it came to light that the Order did not say what Mr Mosho and others involved in this illegal and criminal enterprise said it did, an enquiry was ordered. We attach Report dated 23 April 2020 generated therefrom for ease of reference.”