Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo writes

LANTIAN RESTAURANT: UNDESIRED BEHAVIOUR IN LUSAKA

I wish to confirm that the Provincial Administration is actively following up the case of a Mr. Tang Wei, the apparent owner of Lantian Restaurant, a Restaurant in Lusaka at the centre of a racism row.

Let me state that if the allegations of racial discrimination leveled against Mr. Tang are proven, my office will not hesitate to recommend to authorities for his express deportation from Zambia.

As Lusaka Province Minister, there is simply no room for rogue behaviour in our province especially those bordering on race, tribe or colour.

Our Province and City in particular has existed for many decades and played hosts to millions of people from different racial backgrounds who have settled here for business or personal reasons and they now call Lusaka home. The Chinese community itself has been an all-weather friend to the City of Lusaka. The Chinese City of Fuzhou Jiangxi Province has a twinning partnership with Lusaka. Chongwe has twinned with China’s Mianyang City.

All these bilateral signs of friendships go to symbol a strong bond between Chinese and Zambians.

We shall therefore not tolerate undesired behavior of a few foreigners to damage the good relations that Lusaka and its people have enjoyed with millions of visitors and investors over the many years of its existence.