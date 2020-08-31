[By Chambwa Moonga in Chikankata]

CHIEFTAINESS Mweenda has described as terrible the government’s negligence of Chikankata district in Southern Province.

Meanwhile, opposition Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba says without the developmental works of the Salvation Army Church in Chikankata, the place would have been a complete bush.

He warns that “the Chinese will take over this county. Do we want to go that route? No! But that’s where we are going! If PF wins next year ma elections, this country will be in the hands of the Chinese.”

Mweenda spoke when Kalaba paid a courtesy call on her in Chikankata on Friday afternoon.

When Kalaba talked about the potholed and dusty 31-kilometre path off the Kafue-Mazabuka highway that leads to Mweenda’s home, the traditional leader emphasised the badness of the eyesore of a stretch.

“It’s very sad! It’s terrible! You’ve seen the way we are suffering here. Sometimes I just opt to be quiet even in the House of Chiefs. I’m a member of the House of Chiefs. [But] what does it benefit somebody to keep on talking when people do not even know you?” Mweenda lamented. “I can’t be talking about the road for 20 times, yet nothing happens. That’s why I have just opted to be silent these days.”

Mweenda, who is a nurse by profession, added that she never thought of living in a small house like the one she lives in.

“I have a palace out there but it has been on standstill for three years. But I believe in God…” she said.

On his part, Kalaba told Mweenda that; “we like your leadership style.”

He said Zambia’s challenges were too many.

“For Chikankata had it not been for the Salvation Army, Chikankata would have just been a complete bush. Chikankata is a forgotten place! It’s just 31 kilometres from the main road but it takes over an hour to reach here. It’s bad!” Kalaba said.

The traditional leader chipped-in and said: “I’m very happy to see you and never did I ever realise that you could leave that luxurious life (as foreign affairs minister).”

“You are welcome to Chikankata, not only because you are a son of another chief but because Zambia is your home. We are proud of you [and] we love you!” concluded Mweenda, and later used her traditional whisk (instrument of power) to bless Kalaba.

Mweenda then gave Kalaba a turkey as a gift.

Later, Kalaba featured on a special interview programme on a Salvation Army-owned Salvation Radio, within Chikankata.

He exclaimed that even the palace of chieftainess Mweenda was not yet finished.

Kalaba hoped the PF government could use part of the money being “wasted” on by-elections to construct the Chikankata road.

“31 kilometres should be taking us over one hour to reach here!” Kalaba wondered.

Kalaba further promised that once voted as Republican President, his administration would ensure adequate availability of dip tanks and water drinking points for livestock in Chikankata district

“All those things can’t happen [now] because our leaders talk hot but they do nothing,” he said.

Kalaba stressed that without the Salvation Army, “this Chikankata would be nowhere.”

The Salvation Army in Chikankata owns and runs a bio-medical sciences college, nursing school, hospital, and a boarding secondary school.

“So, we should thank God that we have men and women in the Salvation Army…The Church here has stood the test of time; they have lived to the evangelical principles. ‘When I was hungry you fed me, when I was sick you looked after me [and] when I was naked you clothed me.’ The Salvation Army has walked that scripture,” Kalaba said. “So, we should thank God that they are here. Now, the Church has helped to put up all this infrastructure and you want them to do the road, when there is a government. The Church has put up all this infrastructure but it is not receiving any help from the government. The Church is strengthening the people’s livelihoods here in Chikankata.”

He also cautioned that if Zambians were not careful, “the Chinese will take over this county.”

“Do we want to go that route? No! But that’s where we are going! If PF wins next year ma elections, this country will be in the hands of the Chinese,” Kalaba warned. “[But] we are not interested in that; we can’t be colonised again. Imagine we go for elections and PF again wins the elections next year, [then] we are in trouble. So, we have to get this country back in the hands of Zambians.”

Meanwhile, Kalaba and his delegation met Chikankata DP constituency and district leaders and gave them tips on how to heighten membership mobilisation.