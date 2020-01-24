By Koswe Editors

Bishop Kazhila of Chingola has been arrested for speaking out that the PF administration was not doing enough to end the ritual and hunger killings happening here.

The Bishop was arrested right at a named Radio station and while live on air.

His son confirmed this item to this publication.

Meanwhile, Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has called for National prayers over the ritual and hunger killings happening on the Copperbelt.

It is not clear if it’s only PF cadres who will go for these prayers since other men of God are being arrested.