By Brightwell Chabusha

A grade nine pupil of Chabanyama Combined School in Chingola has died during an eating competition.

Copperbelt Deputy Commissioner of Police Bothwell Namuswa has confirmed the death of the grade 9 pupil, who participated in an eating competition during a farewell party on Friday.

Mr Namuswa identified the girl as Happy Kaishala, aged 16.

He said the girl died from suspected choking during Scripture Union group eating competition and Grade 9 farewell party at Chabanyama Combined School.

Mr Namuswe said Kaishala of

Chiwempala Site and Service was rushed to Chawama clinic where medical personnel certified her died.

The girl’s body is in Nchanga North General hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem as relatives suspect foul play.