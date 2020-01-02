CHINGOLA RITUAL KILLING…

In the pictures below is Mr Chongwe who was beaten and left unconscious with cuts allover his body,the woman with him is the wife who was murdered right in the house,on the other pic is were kids were found lying unconsciously then through that hole you’re seeing the killers managed to enter the house.

As concerned citizens we’re appearing to the government on behalf of all Chingola residents please help the city before people Finnish being sacrificed by these Satanists,if possible send us Kanfinsa troops to come and control the situation and the behavior of abalumendo. chingola is no longer a peaceful town as it used to be crime is high so people are now living in fear,abalumendo nabo are just insulting any how in streets,vulgar language is uncontrollable,sniffing of #jenkemu and smoking of marijuana in public,breaking of bottles anyhow and everywhere,harassing women,moving with weapons in the public like catapults,tezas,knives,imingwala and moving in groups.these are really disrupting the movements of residents here in chingola.

people cannot feel the comfort of the town anylonger

please please twapapata twafwenii mwebuteko ciletukalipa.

Please keep sharing until it reaches to the ears of the minister of defense