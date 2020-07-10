CHINGOLA, THE FORMER PF STRONGHOLD

If there’s one town on the Copperbelt where the PF will fall badly in 2021, it’s in Chingola.

The outcome there will be far worse than what you saw in Roan Constituency last year.

As a reminder, in 2016, PF only got 51% of the vote in Chingola, as opposed to 70% in Roan.

The people of Chingola were the first to rebel against ECL, they were far ahead of the rest of urban Zambia in delivering a vote of no confidence in Lungu as far back as 2016.

In Roan, PF’S support dropped from 70% in 2016 to only 38% in 2019.

So what will happen in Chingola?

KCM has over 13,000 employees, who in return have thousands upon thousands of dependents.

The KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu is probably the most hated man in town. He has turned KCM into a PF department, where PF politics have turned the company from a professional organization to a government ministry.

The employees of KCM don’t like this behavior and the backlash will be seen at the ballot.

The employees also feel threatened about their future, they don’t know if they will receive their benefits with the way the company is being mismanaged and they know that if ECL was to come back to power the company will be handed over to Chinese.

And no one at KCM wants to work under the Chinese.

The PF has tried to resuscitate their fortunes with cosmetic road works but it’s too little, too late.

In 2021 the PF will probably get less than 35% of the vote in Chingola.

Similar trends will also emerge in towns like Chililabombwe, Chambishi, Kitwe, Kalulushi and Mufulira.

These mining towns all vote the same in general elections since time immemorial.

Roan was just the start, it will spread like a wild fire in 2021.

