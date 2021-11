The High Court has nullified the election of PF Chinsali member of parliament Kalalwe Mukosa.

The high court has also nullified the election of Kasama member of parliament Sibongile Mwamba.

The High Court has however upheld the election of UPND Kanyama member of parliament Monty Chinkuli.

The latest nullification of the Chinsali August parliamentary by-election brings to nine the number of parliamentarians whose seats have been nullified.