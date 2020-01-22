By: Seniya Banda

Chipangali Ward Councilor in Eastern Province Kennedy Shumba has apologized to President Edgar Lungu over the insults and disparaging remarks he has been making against the Head of State.

Mr Shumba says he regrets insulting the President and wishes that the he can be forgiven.

Mr. Shumba and three other people in Eastern Province had started a campaign against the PF leadership and all ministers from the province in which they alleged the individuals to be corrupt and not popular.

The group went further with their de-campaigns visiting some chiefs and telling them that President Lungu has failed to govern the country.

Among the targeted ministers in the smear campaign initiated by Mr. Shumba include Chipangali Member of Parliament Vincent Mwale, Nyimba Member of Parliament Olipa Phiri and Malambo Member of Parliament Makebi Zulu.