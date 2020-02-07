Chipata Businessman Robbed Of K200,000 Cash At Gun Point.

A Zambian National of Asian origin in Chipata has been robbed of K200,000 cash by three unknown criminals armed with an AK 47 rifle.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala says the Zambian National of Asian origin, who is a businessman was robbed when he was taking the money to Invest Trust Bank.

Mr. Sakala says the incident happened between 11:f00 hours and 12:00 hours yesterday when the businessman who was coming from his shop, Home and Office Furniture, going to the bank for banking was blocked by the criminals.

The Police Commissioner told Breeze FM News that the criminals armed with a suspected AK 47 rifle were driving an unregistered Toyota Corolla, silver in colour and pointed a gun at the victim and got the carton box containing K200,000 cash.

He says the criminals drove away after attacking the businessman. Mr. Sakala said police have launched investigations into the matter.