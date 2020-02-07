We are extremely perturbed and disappointed by the state of the Chadiza-Chipata road.

Clearly this is a death trap and unfortunately the road users are charged taxes for using this dilapidated road.

This is a 64 Kilometre stretch of road between Chadiza and Chipata. It is now taking road users approximately 4-5 hours to meander their way through these dangerous craters.

This dangerous hell run unfortunately services and passes through three(3) constituencies that is Chipata, Luangeni and Chadiza respectively.

The state of roads in the rural areas of Zambia clearly point to a government which has lost grip on infrastructure development and whose shelf life has effectively expired.

In totality it is absolutely shameful for anyone to claim that this state of roads are in his backyard and politically claim the region to be his bedroom.

Clearly the people in that area are not expecting to vote back into office a government that has gone to sleep.

Issued:

Nason Msoni

President

All peoples Congress APC