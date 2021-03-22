By Samuel Khwawe

Workers at Chipata City Council in Eastern Province have staged a peaceful protest over their 8 months unpaid salary arrears.

The workers have put on black clothes to express their displeasure over management’s failure to pay them salaries for 8 months.

Fire Services Union of Zambia, Chipata Branch Chairperson, Valentine Mulenga says the peaceful protest will go on for the next one week until something is done.

He says workers feel demotivated with the current status at Chipata City Council.

And one of the workers Gilliani Kunda says life has been unbearable in the last one year because of the unpaid salaries.

She says paying school fees and house rentals has become a challenge and that most workers are in huge financial debts.

