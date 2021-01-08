CHIPATA GOVERNMENT WORKER CAUGHT WITH A GRADE 9 GIRL

A 40 year old man of Chipata who is the current District based Community Development Driver was yesterday caught doing it with a 14 year old Grade 9 girl of Mchini compound in a guest house.

Police Deputy Provincial Commissioner Paul Achiume disclosed that this happened when the juvenile was coming from a friend’s place around 08 hours.

Mr. Achiume says that 40 year old Simon Njovu who is also a driver at Community Development in Chipata is alleged to have forced the girl into a taxi he was driving and defiled her after giving her K120.

He says Mr Njovu later drove to Kagunda and later went in town and booked a room in a guest house where he had canal knowledge with the juvenile, and after finishing he left the girl stranded in the room but took pictures of her. As he opened the guest house room door, concerned community members who saw him taking the young girl and secretly followed him, confronted him and found the young girl naked in the room. They then reported the defiler to police.

Mr. Achiume says the 14 year old sustained bruises on the left knee, right elbow and general body pains.

He further notes that a medical report signed by the doctor indicated consistent findings, which led to the arrest of Njovu.

Mr. Achiume says Njovu is currently on police bond awaiting court appearance. Police sources said in the previous year alone, Mr Njovu slept with 5 under aged Grade 7 girls but could not be convicted because he paid their parents K5,000 each. “In Chipata a lone he has defiled more than 15 under aged school girls but was not convicted because of the good connections he has with the government”, said a source