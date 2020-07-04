Chipata man kills wife on suspicion of cheating

A 23-YEAR-three-old man of Chipata district in Eastern Province has been arrested for killing his wife on suspicion of infidelity.

Harrison Phiri of Nabvhtika Compound has since been charged with murder.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala confirmed Phiri’s arrest saying the murder happened last night.

Commissioner Sakala said Phiri used a sharp object to end his wife’s life because he suspected her of having an affair with another man.

Credit: Diamond TV