THE Patriotic Front in Chipata district has suspended three Chipata Central Constituency officials for among other things being in a state of drunkenness at a party meeting thereby causing confusion.

The three officials are Chipata Central Constituency chairperson Menyani Sakala, constituency secretary Patrick Kalema and treasurer Gershom Tembo.

According to the suspension letters signed by district chairperson Bob Robertson Chola, the three officials violated the party constitution just before the onset of a meeting that was convened to bring peace among some party leaders on August 1, 2020.

“According to article 74 of the constitution on discipline No 27, we the PF Chipata District Committee have found you violating the following; article 29 C; acting in a manner that is likely to bring the name of the party into ridicule or contempt or disrepute; article 29 E, being in a state of drunkenness at a party meeting hence causing confusions and article 29 (i) acting disrespectfully to our provincial leaders just before a meeting,” the suspension letter reads in part.

The suspended officials have been advised to surrender all party materials in their possession to Chipata Central Constituency executive committee vice-chairperson.

The suspensions are with effect from August 2, 2020 and the suspension letters have been copied to the party secretary general Davies Mwila and provincial chairperson Andrew Lubusha.

But Kalema accused the provincial executive committee of failing to support the party at

grassroot slevel.

Kalema told Breeze FM that his suspension and that of his colleagues came as a result of their complaint to the provincial executive committee which failed to assist at the funeral of a party official who died in Chipata recently.

The Chipata Central Constituency executive committee has resolved not to accept the suspensions of the three erring officials.

The committee stated that the district should instead suspend the entire constituency executive committee.

But Lubusha distanced himself from the suspensions, indicating that powers to suspend constituency officials lay in the district committee.