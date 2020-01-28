POLICE in Chipata have arrested former diplomat Mung’omba Ngoma who recently defected to UPND from PF for allegedly threatening to shoot Chipata district PF youth chairperson Mubiana Mabebo.

And police have recovered two vehicles in Lilongwe that were stolen from Chipata recently.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man of Sinda district has been arrested for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala told journalists in Chipata today that Ngoma was arrested on Sunday afternoon for threatening to shot Mabebo in the buttocks.

“The incident occurred yesterday (Sunday) in the afternoon, so he has not yet been charged because he wanted to be charged in the presence of the lawyer. So he is likely to be charged today then he will appear in court. He will be charged with threatening violence,”

Sakala said.

Before being deployed in the Foreign Service, Ngoma who was a close friend to Mabebo served as Eastern Province PF information and publicity secretary.

And Sakala said two motor vehicles which were stolen from Chipata’s Kapata bus station and Chimwemwe Township were recovered in Lilongwe district in Malawi last week.

“Together with the vehicles, there were three people that were arrested; one Malawian and two Zambians in relation to the alleged theft of motor vehicles. The vehicles have been brought to Chipata from Lilongwe and they are intact. The owners have been contacted to come for identification and they have been positively identified by the owners,” Sakala said.

He said the suspects were in custody and will appear in court soon.

Sakala also said Luka Banda of Malaya village in chieftainess Kawaza’s area in Sinda has been arrested for defiling a 14-year old girl of the same village.

He said the victim sustained painful private parts.