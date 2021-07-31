CHIPATA SAGA; UNWARRATED INJUSTICE TO PRESIDENT HH.

As one Martin Luther King posited, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”. We are caught in a inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.

This extraordinary absurdity manifested itself as President HH arrived at Chipata Airport. The uncouth PF police cadre force had locked him out at the airport. The police even had the audacity of exacerbating the situation by teargassing UPND members who had come to receive our emancipator from PF mediocrity, brutality and abject poverty.

Normal human reaction and response would have dictated indignation, anger or even despondence. Cometh the hour cometh the man. Move forward – the indefatigable man of the moment President HH. He was cool, calm and collected as a cucumber. A cool breeze of integrity, probity and reason in the midst of PF police tactics of subjugation. His true attributes as the ultimate diplomat, negotiator, a person of reason, attention to detail and eloquency were explicitly on show.

The police got an impromptu lecture on law and order; and how their job is not to suppress the people. The rebuke was delivered with so much grace, sobriety, understanding, confidence of style and effective communication. It was watching a maestro at his ultimate brilliance.

According to the 7-38-55 Rule(7% spoken word, 38% tone of voice, 55% body language), President HH efficiently exhibited his unique effective communication – the tone of voice and body language being more important than what is actually being said.

In this tense moment, President HH’s panache, absolutely and unequivocally acquitted himself as a truer Commander-in-Chief than the incompetent incumbency.

The primitive and illegal actions of the police should be condemned by all well meaning Zambians whatever their political persuasion. His utterance, “Do I need a passport to enter Chipata”, has sent cataclysmic reverberations not only in Zambia, but the whole world. It has internationally and publicly exposed PF as a neanderthal party with dictatorial tendences which enchroaches on basic human rights and privileges.

We have sycophantic characters like Umwine Wa Chisushi Kambwili the Lunatic, GBM the violent uncouth teletubby, Two helicopters plunderer Malanji and the incompetent clueless President Lungu flying all over Zambia without let or hindrance, yet the state loses its mental faculties and sense of reason when President HH travels.

Is this a free, fair and just Christian nation the humble one and his stooges pontificates? Where are the brown envelopes Christian for Lungu, Ministry of Religious Misguidance, corrupt pastors and those PF leaning fake christians to inculcate sense into these toe-rags for such inimical unchristian endeavours?

Lest we forget, the more these despots get away with extrajudicial impunity, the worse they will become. Therefore it is imperative for every Zambian to rise up and say, “enough is enough”. We can’t put up with this nonsense and neanderthal behaviour. 12th August is around the corner. Today it is president HH, tomorrow it is you.

In 1946, the poetic German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemòller wrote:

First they came for the Communists. And I did not speak out because I was not a Communist!!

Then they came for the Socialists. And I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists. And I did not speak out because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews. And I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me. And there was no one left to speak for me.

To sum it all, “Injustice anywhere, is a threat to justice everywhere”.

SAVE ZAMBIA VOTE HH!!

BERNARD MWESEKA

UPND UK & EUROPE CHAIRMAN.