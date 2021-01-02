CHIPENZI REVIEWS 2020 AS MOST CHALLENGING PARTICULARLY IN GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS SECTORS

2020 in the history of Zambia saw new rules and guidelines on assembly, association and expression being devised to combat the spread of and infections from novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

These rules and guidelines were selectively applied leading to selective restrictions of the citizens’ rights to assembly, association and expression based on one’s political affiliation and orientation.

Consequently, this led to widespread denial of citizens rights and freedoms, especially political parties, to effectively execise and engage in their political and civic activities.

This denial and intolerance to other political parties to exercise their rights and freedoms, other than the ruling party, saw the death of (Lawrence Banda, Joseph Kaunda, Nsama Nsama), arrests, detentions and trials of (Patrick Mucheleka, Elias Kamanga, Dr Choolwe Beyani among others) on politically trumped up charges and harrassment, threats and disruption of political activists and their political activities at the hands of police and ruling party faithfuls respectively.

Further, these restrictions due to COVID-19 resulted in political parties failing to hold their conventions and other internal elections or holding these internal elections such as conventions and assemblies the under modified conditions

On electoral rights, the year saw the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) conducting so many by-elections at ward level characterised by unabated allegations of electoral malpractices such as violence, vote-buying and unfair or non enforcement of the Electoral Code of conduct.

The ECZ also denied a number of citizens their constitutional rights to register as voters due to systematic and inherent glitches in the registration of voters process and further and potentially their rights to be voted due to exorbitant suggested nomination fees.

The short period of 34 days assigned for voter registration exercise coupled with shortages of manpower, registration kits and few designated registration centres and setting up of the cut-off date for eligibility to register and vote in the 2021 General Election on May 9, 2021 instead of 12 August 2021, systematically disenfranchised many potential voters esp first time voters who will turn 18 years from 10 May to August 12, 2021.

The disengaged from public consultations instead decided to make its own decisions contrary to the Provisions of the laws governing the Electoral Process in Zambia.

Despite that fact there can be no democracy and good governance without an independent and free media, the year 2020 witnessed increased attack on media houses and personnel including closure of influential media establishments like the Prime TV.

More disturbing, though was the failure by institutions of governance such as the Zambia Police Service, National Assembly and the Judiciary to come to the aid of citizens who sought justice from them on number of governance issues such as impeachment process, voter registration lawsuits and respect of the Bill of rights.

These institutions derogated their obligations and allowed lawlessness, injustice and unfairness to creep into the governance sector without any hope of genuine service.

Therefore, the year 2020 can be described as having gone into the annul of history as the worst performing year in terms of governance and human rights and in which shrinking democratic, civic, political and media space were visibly witnessed by naked eyes.

It is our hope and prayer that 2021 will be a defining year in as far as Govenance is concerned.

McDonald Chipenzi

Executive Director

GEARS Initiative Zambia.

02/01/2021