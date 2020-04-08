Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic and his lieutenants have dug into the implementation of their weekly fitness and maintenance program for senior national team players across the globe.

The technical bench comprising Micho, his assistants Dushan Stojanovic, Oswald Mutapa, goalkeeper trainer Miroslav Stojnic and team manager Desmond M’ngawa have been keeping tabs on all players amidst the covid-19 global threat.

Micho and his bench has designed a daily work-out program that seeks to break the barriers created by the covid-19 virus.

The technical bench has circulated an intense four step work-out schedule that is broken into routines for Monday, Wednesday and Friday with another drill laid out for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Players are expected to follow a training regime technologically packaged in video format that prescribes what they have to do in the confines of their homes during the isolation period.

Instructions are wedded to video footage specially designed by the technical bench that has also been hard at work in the background.

Footage from training sessions during the local camps and also sourced from previous Chipolopolo matches has been packaged for the players to see where they can improve their game during the isolation period that has ground all football activities to a halt.

The technical bench is keeping track with the players through various media like whatsupp, video calls, facebook and skype.

Prior to the suspension of all football activities through CAF and FAZ communiques Micho had been building momentum for the previously scheduled back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana on March 26 and 29 with the CHAN tournament that had been pencilled for April 4-25.

The technical bench has gone across the country checking out local players starting from a pool of 131 that was reduced to 72 before trimming it further to 35.

Micho was on the verge of naming an even leaner squad with foreign based players after having tested his charges in a 1-0 home win against Malawi in an international friendly match that saw Zambia show flashes of resurrection from the football doldrums.

A three-nation international friendly was on the cards in Uganda where Zambia was to face the Cranes and Mali before facing Ethiopia to conclude preparations for the cancelled AFCON qualifiers.

Despite the covid-19 chaos that has bedevilled the game, Micho has kept his head above waters mapping out a strategic plan that has kept the Chipolopolo brand afloat in the dark period.

The program involves theoretical awareness, distance fitness coaching, distance technical coaching and distance video tactical coaching.

Micho was named Chipolopolo coach on February 3, 2020 and has not wasted time to settle down despite the covid-19 threat.

Meanwhile members of the football family are advised to remain complaint with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health Guidelines during the covid-19 crisis.

Among the guidelines are washing of hands regularly with soap, avoiding touching of face and eyes, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing, and observing social distancing.

