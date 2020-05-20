AFTER snubbing North-Western Province based side Lumwana Radiants at the last minute, 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winner Chisamba Lungu is returning to rejoin his former side Zanaco.

Last week, Chisamba had travelled to Lumwana understandably to finalize the deal with Radiants and the Patrick Phiri tutored side thought they had captured one of the most entertaining midfielders in the country.

But the player who terminated his two-year deal at Nkana with six months to go, is said to have a change in mind at the last minute and the move has now collapsed.

“The ball is now in the hands [Chisamba] of the player himself, we already discussed and everything was all good, but he just asked for more time to think about,” Lumwana secretary Paul Mkandawire explained.

Zanaco general manager Marlon Kananda said Chisamba is a good player and the club’s doors remain open for him. However, he said the club has not made any approach for the former international midfielder.

“For us if the coach says he wants him, then we make a move, but at the moment there is nothing that I can say because we have not discussed anything. All I can say is that our doors are open, maybe call me tomorrow, I can say something. Chisamba made it clear when he left Nkana that he was heading to Lusaka, but when people saw him in Solwezi they thought he had signed for Lumwana, so for us we can’t say anything for now. There are a lot of clubs in Lusaka,” Kananda said.

Should the deal go through, it will not be the first time Chisamba will be making an appearance at Sunset Stadium, having played for the bankers in 2009 before joining Baia Zugudidi of Georgia, where he only spent one season and moved to Russian top side FC Ural.

After leaving Buildcon, Chisamba moved a few kilometers to Kitwe giants Nkana. He had unsuccessful stints at both clubs where injuries kept him out of action for long spells.

#ChisambaLunguZSM #ZanacoZSM #MarlonKanandaZSM #PaulMkandawireZSM

#LumwanaRadiantsZSM

ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL