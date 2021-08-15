CHISHALA KATEKA PRESIDENT OF THE NEW HERITAGE PARTY WRITES….

So yesterday, I gave my speech, conceding defeat, at Mulungushi International Conf Centre.👇🏽

“Concession Speech.

Fellow countrymen and women, following our participation in the 2021 elections in which the New Heritage Party sponsored me, Chishala Kateka, as presidential candidate, I now wish, on behalf of my party, to concede defeat.

We went into the election believing we had the best manifesto to develop our beloved country and did our best to convince the people of the supremacy of our plans. The people of Zambia have made their choice and we fully respect that, as it is the bedrock of democracy to accept the will of the people.

Allow me to thank all our party members and sympathisers, as well as those who believed in us and voted for us for their confidence in our ability to form a government that could deliver.

We have made a start to our political journey during which we will endeavour to be fully relevant to our times and offer checks and balances, as well as advice on alternative ways of governing the country, as the need may arise.

We at the New Heritage Party, in conformity with ECZ guidelines, will issue our formal congratulations to the winner once ECZ have made the official announcement.

Once again, thank you very much and may all Zambians be the ultimate winner.”

Do I regret running in this race – absolutely not! I would do it all over again. The Presidential race has reignited the passion that I have for Zambia. It has also re-emphasized the need to have a credible and competent leadership, one that has both character and integrity.

Zambians, whenever we follow the wind – ichimwela, then we have ourselves to blame and must bear the consequences.