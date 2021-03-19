By Patricia Male, Leah Ngoma and Logic Lukwanda

The Young African Leaders Initiative –YALI- has commended National Democratic Congress –NDC- leader, Chishimba Kambwili for his bold decision to apologize to President Edgar Lungu for calling him a drug dealer.

Mr. Kambwili last year accused President Lungu of using presidential planes to courier illegal drugs with Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay but yesterday unreservedly apologized to the two individuals a move which has been seen as an imminent come back to the PF by the NDC leader.

In an interview with Phoenix News, YALI President Andrew Ntewewe says this move by Mr. Kambwili should be embraced and should serve as a lesson to other politicians that there are no permanent enemies in politics.

Mr. Ntewewe has emphasized that politics should be about differences in opinions and should never be personal.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Center for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes-SACCORD- says apologizing is not an easy undertaking and for Mr. Kambwili to have done it shows humility and is a first step in building peace and reconciliation.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe has since appealed to the head of state and Mr. Findlay to forgive Mr. Kambwili.

And Historian Euston Chiputa says the political twist of Mr. Kambwili is a loss to the opposition.

Dr Chiputa tells Phoenix News that despite what has happened with Mr. Kambwili, it will eat into the opposition strength as he is a crowd puller and a good campaign mobiliser.

