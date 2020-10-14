By Rhodah Mvula

NDC leader, Chishimba Kambwili has been sentenced to two years imprisonment after being found guilty on one count of forgery and another of uttering a false document.

Magistrate David Simusamba has sentenced the NDC leader following a more than two hours judgement, in which he acquitted the accused of the allegation of giving false information to a public officer.

Magistrate Simusamba says Dr. Kambwili will have to serve 12 months for each charge concurrently, which means he will be in prison for one year only.

In mitigation the accused’s lawyer Musa Mwenye asked for leniency saying his client is a family man and a diabetic patient adding that he is not a danger to society and is a first offender

Meanwhile, Dr. Kambwili has asked his lawyers to appeal the 2 years imprisonment.

His lawyer, Musa Mwenye has disclosed shortly after meeting Dr. Kambwili in the holding cell at the Lusaka magistrate complex before he was taken to prison.

In this matter Dr. Kambwili was dragged to court for forgery, allegedly uttering of false document and giving false information to a public officer.