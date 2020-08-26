KAMBWILI FACES ARREST

Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri says police will arrest NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili wherever they find him because they have been ordered by the court to do so.

Yesterday, Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba issued a bench warrant against Kambwili for missing court.

This is in a matter in which NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer in relation to the registration of Mwamona engineering and technical services.

When the matter came up for continued defence, magistrate Simusamba expressed concern at the absence of Kambwili in court when he has been seen issuing statements to the media.

Kambwili recently announced on his Facebook page that he tested positive to COVID 19 and was under isolation.

However the police commissioners Mr. Phiri says the warrant does not state that if Kambwili is positive he should not be arrested.

Courtesy of Diamond TV