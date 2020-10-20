Charged For Slapping Police Officer

Police in Lusaka have charged Chishimba Kambwili’s wife Carol with conduct likely to cause the breach of peace after she slapped a police officer at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court complex where she went to hear bail application for her husband, Chishimba Kambwili.

Carol was arrested together with her daughter, Chanda, who has been charged with assault.

The two became unruly after police informed them that Chanda could not get into the court grounds without clearance.