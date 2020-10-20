Charged For Slapping Police Officer
Police in Lusaka have charged Chishimba Kambwili’s wife Carol with conduct likely to cause the breach of peace after she slapped a police officer at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court complex where she went to hear bail application for her husband, Chishimba Kambwili.
Carol was arrested together with her daughter, Chanda, who has been charged with assault.
The two became unruly after police informed them that Chanda could not get into the court grounds without clearance.
I fail to understand why the entire fuckin police thugs cannot observe human dignity. They think the only way a person will understand is to use force.
She did well by slapping the mother fucker.