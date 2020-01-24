Lindah Cheleka

Leader Of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chishimbi Kambwili is urging the Electoral Commission of Zambia to call off the 13th February Chilubi parliamentary by-election due to electoral malpractices.

Mr Kambwili says the hiking of the cost of a ferry by Zambia Postal Services is unfortunate as it will inhibit access to Chilubi Island for campaigns in the forthcoming by-election.

Mr Kambwili who is in Chilubi has told Phoenix news that based on what has happened so far, it is only fair for the ecz to stop the election until the playing field is levelled.

According to a quotation given to Mr Kambwili by Zampost, ferrying of one vehicle is costing K10, 000 for one way from Chilubi Island and double the amount to and from.

The electoral commission of Zambia was not available for a comment by broadcast time.