By Tatila Mbozi

Okay CK has a dangerous inflated ego. He overrates himself so much. Thanks to us Zambians who entertain him because of his loud persona. His pressser was laced with tribalism and unbelievable display of greedy and selfishness on top of self entitlement.

The man never meant well right from the beginning. Honestly the man forgets the only seat he’s using to overate himself was given to him by UPND. Had upnd fielded a candidate, that seat would have either being won by us or PF certainly not NDC. As it stands NDC has something to show as a benefit of being in the alliance than UPND.

Imagine the man further demanded for 40 percent of local and parliamentary seats on top of being running mate. He even suggested that upnd could field candidates in northern province while his NDC fields in southern or western province in the so called alliance.What kind of madness is this?

I’m just disappointed that the party even agreed to give him 30% seats. What would remain of the party by the time other alliance partners also demand their shares? Suppose Pres Milupi also demands 30% seats considering that he’s won luena and some local govt seats alone before unlike CK who’s never won a seat alone without help.

What of Pres Leslie Chikuse also putting a demand of 10%? Ninshi what percentage will be for UPND after such kind of sharing..30% for UPND 🙆🏿‍♀️ after 23 years of trying hmmmm. This kind of blackmail is pure evil.